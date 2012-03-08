KARACHI, March 8 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Diesel oil n/a Al Salam-II unload Canola Seeds n/a Maganari unload Containers n/a SFL Avon load/unload Containers n/a Sanfrancisco load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 79,500 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday, compared to 55,125 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Thursday Previous Export cargo 17,115 14,595 Import cargo 62,385 40,530 In the past 24 hours, two ships arrived and three ships sailed, while in the next 24 hours, five ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by Karachi Newsroom)