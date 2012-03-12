KARACHI, March 12 Following is the
berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port
Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload
Palm oil n/a Strilen unload
Cement n/a Hiba Al Nour unload
Containers n/a Maersk Georgia load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 14,931 tonnes of cargo
during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Monday.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Monday Previous
Export cargo 7,266 n/a
Import cargo 7,665 n/a
In the past 24 hours, two ships arrived and one ship sailed,
while in the next 24 hours, five ships are expected to arrive.
(Compiled by Karachi Newsroom)