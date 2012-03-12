KARACHI, March 12 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Palm oil n/a Strilen unload Cement n/a Hiba Al Nour unload Containers n/a Maersk Georgia load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 14,931 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Monday. Cargo handling in tonnes Monday Previous Export cargo 7,266 n/a Import cargo 7,665 n/a In the past 24 hours, two ships arrived and one ship sailed, while in the next 24 hours, five ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by Karachi Newsroom)