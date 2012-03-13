KARACHI, March 13 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Palm oil n/a Strilen unload Wheat n/a Liberty Eagle load Wheat n/a Marcy Wisdom load G.Cargo n/a Wilma unload Cement n/a Hiba AL-Nour load Cement n/a Sea Gulld load Containers n/a Safmarine Ngami load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 48,489 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday, compared to 14,931 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Tuesday Previous Export cargo 33,494 7,266 Import cargo 14,995 7,665 In the past 24 hours, five ships arrived and one ship sailed, while in the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by Karachi Newsroom)