KARACHI, March 15 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace oil n/a Karachi unload Diesel oil n/a Al-Soor II unload Seeds n/a Ikan Bayan unload Wheat n/a Marcy Wisdom load Cement n/a Seagull D load Cement n/a Al-Nour load G.Cargo n/a Wilma unload Containers n/a A.Merchant load/unload Containers n/a Michigon load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 77,577 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday, compared to 80,254 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Thursday Previous Export cargo 13,857 17,751 Import cargo 63,720 62,503 In the past 24 hours, three ships arrived and one ship sailed, while in the next 24 hours, six ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi Newsroom)