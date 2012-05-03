KARACHI, May 3 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace oil n/a Naver Land unload Palm oil n/a SC Beihai unload Rice n/a Mary Amm Hudson load Wheat n/a Unicorn Emerald load Cement n/a Catamarca load Containers n/a Levina load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 39,084 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday compared to 105,830 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Thursday Previous Export cargo 18,254 19,881 Import cargo 20,830 85,949 In the past 24 hours, two ships arrived and three ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, four ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi Newsroom)