KARACHI, May 3 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload
Furnace oil n/a Naver Land unload
Palm oil n/a SC Beihai unload
Rice n/a Mary Amm Hudson load
Wheat n/a Unicorn Emerald load
Cement n/a Catamarca load
Containers n/a Levina load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 39,084 tonnes of
cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday
compared to 105,830 tonnes previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Thursday Previous
Export cargo 18,254 19,881
Import cargo 20,830 85,949
In the past 24 hours, two ships arrived and three ships
sailed. In the next 24 hours, four ships are expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi Newsroom)