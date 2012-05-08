KARACHI, May 8 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Diesel oil n/a Al-Soor II unload Coal n/a Endless unload Wheat n/a Indian Fortune load Chemical n/a Norgas Patricia unload Containers n/a Safmarine Ngami load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 78,563 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday,compared to 44,851 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Tuesday Previous Export cargo 20,937 8,015 Import cargo 57,626 36,836 In the past 24 hours, two ships arrived and two ships sailed, while in the next 24 hours, five ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)