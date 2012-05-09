KARACHI, May 9 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Palm oil n/a Bunchin unload Chemical n/a Norgas Patricia unload Fertilizer n/a Arrilah-I unload Wheat n/a Indian Fortune load Containers n/a M.Kalkata load/unload Containers n/a Hanjin Malta load/unload Containers n/a Sena load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 71,325 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday, compared to 78,563 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Wednesday Previous Export cargo 24,908 20,937 Import cargo 46,417 57,626 In the past 24 hours, five ships arrived and two ships sailed, while in the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to sail and four ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi Newsroom)