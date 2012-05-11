KARACHI, May 11 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace oil n/a Pioneer unload Palm oil n/a Melpensa unload Fertilizer n/a Arailah-I unload Chemicals n/a Millennium unload Wheat n/a Indian Fortune load Containers n/a Verdi load/unload Containers n/a Dehli Express load/unload Containers n/a Belgica load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 99,050 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday, compared to 22,135 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Friday Previous Export cargo 26,447 2,980 Import cargo 72,603 19,155 In the past 24 hours, five ships arrived and four ships sailed, while in the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi Newsroom)