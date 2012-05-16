KARACHI, May 16 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Edible oil n/a STX Knight unload Wheat n/a Luiland Wisdem load Containers n/a M.Kalamata load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 42,796 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday, compared to 57,211 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Wednesday Previous Export cargo 18,186 1,085 Import cargo 24,610 56,126 In the past 24 hours, three ships arrived and two ships sailed, while in the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi Newsroom)