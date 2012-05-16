KARACHI, May 16 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload
Edible oil n/a STX Knight unload
Wheat n/a Luiland Wisdem load
Containers n/a M.Kalamata load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 42,796 tonnes of
cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on
Wednesday, compared to 57,211 tonnes in the previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Wednesday Previous
Export cargo 18,186 1,085
Import cargo 24,610 56,126
In the past 24 hours, three ships arrived and two ships
sailed, while in the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to
arrive.
