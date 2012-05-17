KARACHI, May 17 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Diesel n/a Al Salam II unload Palm oil n/a STX Knight unload Chemical n/a Pramesti unload Wheat n/a Luiland Wisdom load Containers n/a Al-Abdali load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 94,179 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday, compared to 42,796 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Thursday Previous Export cargo 19,342 18,186 Import cargo 74,837 24,610 In the past 24 hours, three ships arrived and two ships sailed, while in the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to sail and six ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi Newsroom)