KARACHI, May 22 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace oil n/a Athina-M unload Palm oil n/a Donga Calypso unload Coal n/a Ever Shining unload Chemical n/a Argent Daisy unload Wheat n/a Luiland Wisdom load Containers n/a Lotus load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 86,008 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday compared to 53,817 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Tuesday Previous Export cargo 17,826 13,993 Import cargo 68,182 39,824 In the past 24 hours five ships arrived and two ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi Newsroom)