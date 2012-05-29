GLOBAL MARKETS-Sterling shaken by UK election shock, damage limited elsewhere
* Pound falls to two-month low around $1.2693 in erratic trade
KARACHI, May 29 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace oil n/a STX Kingth unload Palm oil n/a Querida unload Containers n/a Eiffel load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 54,752 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday, compared to 46,451 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Tuesday Previous Export cargo 2,751 29,842 Import cargo 52,001 16,609 In the past 24 hours, three ships arrived and four ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, five ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)
* Pound falls to two-month low around $1.2693 in erratic trade
BANGALORE, June 08The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 35900 ICS-201(B22mm) 36800 ICS-102(B22mm) 28900 ICS-103(23mm) 33300 ICS-104(24mm) 37200 ICS-202(26mm) 43100 ICS-105(26mm) 33400 ICS-105CS(26mm) 36000 ICS-105(27mm)