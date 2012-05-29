KARACHI, May 29 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace oil n/a STX Kingth unload Palm oil n/a Querida unload Containers n/a Eiffel load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 54,752 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday, compared to 46,451 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Tuesday Previous Export cargo 2,751 29,842 Import cargo 52,001 16,609 In the past 24 hours, three ships arrived and four ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, five ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)