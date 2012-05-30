KARACHI, May 30 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload
Furnace oil n/a Al-Mukhtarah unload
Palm oil n/a Bow Pride unload
Containers n/a Mozart load/unload
Containers n/a Nedlloyd Drake load/unload
Containers n/a ER Perth load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 76,812 tonnes of
cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on
Wednesday, compared to 54,752 tonnes in the previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Wednesday Previous
Export cargo 16,968 2,751
Import cargo 59,844 52,001
In the past 24 hours, five ships arrived and three ships
sailed. In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)