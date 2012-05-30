KARACHI, May 30 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace oil n/a Al-Mukhtarah unload Palm oil n/a Bow Pride unload Containers n/a Mozart load/unload Containers n/a Nedlloyd Drake load/unload Containers n/a ER Perth load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 76,812 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday, compared to 54,752 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Wednesday Previous Export cargo 16,968 2,751 Import cargo 59,844 52,001 In the past 24 hours, five ships arrived and three ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)