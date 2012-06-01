KARACHI, June 1 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload
Furnace oil n/a Genie unload
Palm oil n/a Bow Pride unload
Chemicals n/a Harsanadi unload
Containers n/a Jakarta Tower load/unload
Containers n/a Jenny load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 63,748 tonnes of
cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday,
compared to 89,499 tonnes in the previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Friday Previous
Export cargo 20,202 22,572
Import cargo 43,546 66,927
In the past 24 hours, four ships arrived and two ships sailed.
In the next 24 hours, seven ships are expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)