KARACHI, June 1 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace oil n/a Genie unload Palm oil n/a Bow Pride unload Chemicals n/a Harsanadi unload Containers n/a Jakarta Tower load/unload Containers n/a Jenny load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 63,748 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday, compared to 89,499 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Friday Previous Export cargo 20,202 22,572 Import cargo 43,546 66,927 In the past 24 hours, four ships arrived and two ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, seven ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)