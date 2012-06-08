KARACHI, June 8 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Diesel oil n/a Orinoco unload Palm oil n/a Dalian unload Cement n/a Leopard-B load G.Cargo n/a BBC Quebec load/unload Containers n/a Belgica load/unload Containers n/a M.Atlanticum load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 95,119 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday, compared with 79,279 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Friday Previous Export cargo 38,257 11,296 Import cargo 56,862 67,983 In the past 24 hours, four ships arrived and two ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to sail and seven ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)