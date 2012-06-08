KARACHI, June 8 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload
Diesel oil n/a Orinoco unload
Palm oil n/a Dalian unload
Cement n/a Leopard-B load
G.Cargo n/a BBC Quebec load/unload
Containers n/a Belgica load/unload
Containers n/a M.Atlanticum load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 95,119 tonnes of
cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday,
compared with 79,279 tonnes in the previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Friday Previous
Export cargo 38,257 11,296
Import cargo 56,862 67,983
In the past 24 hours, four ships arrived and two ships sailed.
In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to sail and seven
ships are expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)