KARACHI, July 16 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Chemicals n/a Harsandi unload LPG n/a Gas Elixir unload Containers n/a Maersk Utah load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 42,313 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Monday. Cargo handling in tonnes Monday Previous Export cargo 14,554 n/a Import cargo 27,759 n/a In the past 24 hours, two ships arrived and two ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to sail and seven ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)