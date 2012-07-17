KARACHI, July 17 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Diesel n/a Fortune unload Containers n/a Jade load/unload Containers n/a Asian Trader load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 66,076 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday, compared to 42,313 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Tuesday Previous Export cargo 3,675 14,554 Import cargo 62,401 27,759 In the past 24 hours, three ships arrived and two ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)