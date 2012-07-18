KARACHI, July 18 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Diesel n/a Fortune unload Containers n/a Jade load/unload Containers n/a Hanjin Malta load/unload Containers n/a Mozart load/unload Containers n/a N.Mercator load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 75,793 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday, compared with 66,076 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Wednesday Previous Export cargo 38,057 3,675 Import cargo 37,736 62,401 In the past 24 hours, three ships arrived and one ship sailed. In the next 24 hours, three ship is expected to sail and six ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)