KARACHI, July 18 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload
Diesel n/a Fortune unload
Containers n/a Jade load/unload
Containers n/a Hanjin Malta load/unload
Containers n/a Mozart load/unload
Containers n/a N.Mercator load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 75,793 tonnes of
cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on
Wednesday, compared with 66,076 tonnes in the previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Wednesday Previous
Export cargo 38,057 3,675
Import cargo 37,736 62,401
In the past 24 hours, three ships arrived and one ship sailed.
In the next 24 hours, three ship is expected to sail and six
ships are expected to arrive.
