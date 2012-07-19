KARACHI, July 19 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace oil n/a Al-Khalidia unload Cement n/a Aeola load Containers n/a Jade load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 54,155 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday, compared with 75,793 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Thursday Previous Export cargo 22,970 38,057 Import cargo 31,185 37,736 In the past 24 hours, two ships arrived and one ship sailed. In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)