KARACHI, July 20 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace oil n/a Al-Khalidia unload Cement n/a Aeolos load Containers n/a Strauss load/unload Containers n/a Saigon Exp load/unload Containers n/a Hansa Liberty load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 90,087 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday, compared to 54,155 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Friday Previous Export cargo 33,847 22,970 Import cargo 56,240 31,185 In the past 24 hours, three ships arrived and four ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)