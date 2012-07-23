KARACHI, July 23 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Chemicals n/a Gas Elixir unload Cement n/a Aeolos load Containers n/a ER Canberra load/unload Containers n/a Maersk Missouri load/unload Containers n/a Lantau Arrow load/unload Containers n/a Ayala load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 64,958 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Monday. Cargo handling in tonnes Monday Previous Export cargo 17,956 n/a Import cargo 47,002 n/a In the past 24 hours, five ships arrived and four ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)