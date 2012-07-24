KARACHI, July 24 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Chemicals n/a Norgas Alameda unload Cement n/a Aeolos load Containers n/a Maersk Missouri load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 22,254 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday, compared to 64,958 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Tuesday Previous Export cargo 14,589 17,956 Import cargo 7,665 47,002 In the past 24 hours, one ship arrived and three ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, four ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)