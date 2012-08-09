KARACHI, Aug 9 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload
Fertilizer n/a K-Coral unload
Chemicals n/a Glory unload
Project Cargo n/a Keitum unload
Containers n/a Hawk load/unload
Containers n/a Ravel load/unload
Containers n/a Puccini load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 95,756 tonnes of
cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday
compared to 73,620 tonnes in the previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Thursday Previous
Export cargo 55,025 30,811
Import cargo 40,731 42,809
In the past 24 hours, three ships arrived and two ships sailed
In the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to sail and seven
ships are expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)