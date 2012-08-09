KARACHI, Aug 9 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Fertilizer n/a K-Coral unload Chemicals n/a Glory unload Project Cargo n/a Keitum unload Containers n/a Hawk load/unload Containers n/a Ravel load/unload Containers n/a Puccini load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 95,756 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday compared to 73,620 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Thursday Previous Export cargo 55,025 30,811 Import cargo 40,731 42,809 In the past 24 hours, three ships arrived and two ships sailed In the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to sail and seven ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)