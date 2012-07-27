KARACHI, July 27 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Diesel oil n/a Al-Soor-II unload Edible oil n/a Chemroad Quest unload Chemicals n/a Stanley Park unload Rice n/a Liberty Golry load Containers n/a Atlantia load/unload Containers n/a Chopin load/unload Containers n/a Eiffel load/unload Containers n/a City Beijing load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 83,585 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday, compared to 115,311 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Friday Previous Export cargo 13,713 29,597 Import cargo 69,872 85,714 In the past 24 hours, seven ships arrived and six ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)