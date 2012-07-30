KARACHI, July 30 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace oil n/a New Horizon unload Palm oil n/a Galaxy unload Palm oil n/a Theresa Bitung unload Canola Seeds n/a Contisaphar unload Cement n/a Fisher-D load Containers n/a M.Montana load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 87,188 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Monday. Cargo handling in tonnes Monday Previous Export cargo 6,930 n/a Import cargo 80,258 n/a In the past 24 hours, two ships arrived and three ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)