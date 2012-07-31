KARACHI, July 31 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace oil n/a Olympic Serenity unload Palm oil n/a Theresa Bitung unload Palm oil n/a Chemroad Nova unload Canola Seeds n/a Contisaphar unload Chemicals n/a Harsanadi unload Cement n/a Fisher-D unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 74,338 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday, compared to 87,188 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Tuesday Previous Export cargo 1,768 6,930 Import cargo 72,570 80,258 In the past 24 hours, three ships arrived and one ship sailed. In the next 24 hours, four ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)