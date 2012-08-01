KARACHI, Aug 1 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace oil n/a Olympic Serenity unload Palm oil n/a Chemroad Nova unload Canola Seeds n/a Contisaphar unload Chemicals n/a Harsanadi unload Cement n/a Fisher-D load G.Cargo n/a BBC Arizona load/unload Containers n/a Nedlloyed Tasman load/unload Containerts n/a Sealand Michigan load/unload Containers n/a Jade load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 110,714 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday, compared to 74,338 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Wednesday Previous Export cargo 20,844 1,768 Import cargo 89,870 72,570 In the past 24 hours, five ships arrived and five ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)