KARACHI, Aug 2 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Diesel oil n/a Al-Salam-II unload Palm oil n/a Sunrise Wisteria unload Canola Seeds n/a Conti Saphir unload Cement n/a Fisher-D load Project Cargo n/a BBC Arizona load/unload Containers n/a Wagner load/unload Containers n/a Jade load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 134,670 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday, compared to 110,714 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Thursday Previous Export cargo 40,197 20,844 Import cargo 94,473 89,870 In the past 24 hours, three ships arrived. In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to sail and five ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)