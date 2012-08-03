KARACHI, Aug 3 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Palm oil n/a Mali Bu unlaod Canola Seeds n/a Conti Saphir unload Cement n/a Fisher-D load Cement n/a Hawk load Project Cargo n/a BBC Arizona load/unload Containers n/a Atlanticum load/unload Containers n/a Lana load/unload Containers n/a Jade load/unload Containers n/a Belgica load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 44,001 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday, compared to 134,670 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Friday Previous Export cargo 19,614 40,197 Import cargo 24,387 94,473 In the past 24 hours, five ships arrived six ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)