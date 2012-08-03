KARACHI, Aug 3 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload
Palm oil n/a Mali Bu unlaod
Canola Seeds n/a Conti Saphir unload
Cement n/a Fisher-D load
Cement n/a Hawk load
Project Cargo n/a BBC Arizona load/unload
Containers n/a Atlanticum load/unload
Containers n/a Lana load/unload
Containers n/a Jade load/unload
Containers n/a Belgica load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 44,001 tonnes of
cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday,
compared to 134,670 tonnes in the previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Friday Previous
Export cargo 19,614 40,197
Import cargo 24,387 94,473
In the past 24 hours, five ships arrived six ships sailed. In
the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to arrive.
