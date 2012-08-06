BRIEF-Unichem Labs gets EIR from U.S. FDA for Ghaziabad facility
* Co's formulations manufacturing facility at Ghaziabad has received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from U.S. FDA
KARACHI, Aug 6 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Cement n/a Fisher-D load Containers n/a Hawk load/unload Containers n/a Maersk Wyomin load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 14,573 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Monday. Cargo handling in tonnes Monday Previous Export cargo Nil n/a Import cargo 14,573 n/a In the past 24 hours, one ship arrived. In the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to sail and nine ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)
Jun 7 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of June 6, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ekk I