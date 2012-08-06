KARACHI, Aug 6 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Cement n/a Fisher-D load Containers n/a Hawk load/unload Containers n/a Maersk Wyomin load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 14,573 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Monday. Cargo handling in tonnes Monday Previous Export cargo Nil n/a Import cargo 14,573 n/a In the past 24 hours, one ship arrived. In the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to sail and nine ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)