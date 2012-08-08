KARACHI, Aug 8 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload
Chemicals n/a Glory unload
Cement n/a Fisher-D load
Bitumen n/a Asphalt Merchant load/unload
Containers n/a Hawk load/unload
Containers n/a Ravel load/unload
Containers n/a Deira load/unload
Containers n/a Nedlloyd Hudson load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 73,620 tonnes of
cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on
Wednesday, compared to 54,860 tonnes in the previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Wednesday Previous
Export cargo 30,811 27,880
Import cargo 42,809 26,980
In the past 24 hours, four ships arrived. In the next 24
hours, four ships are expected to sail and two ships are
expected to arrive.
