KARACHI, Aug 8 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Chemicals n/a Glory unload Cement n/a Fisher-D load Bitumen n/a Asphalt Merchant load/unload Containers n/a Hawk load/unload Containers n/a Ravel load/unload Containers n/a Deira load/unload Containers n/a Nedlloyd Hudson load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 73,620 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday, compared to 54,860 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Wednesday Previous Export cargo 30,811 27,880 Import cargo 42,809 26,980 In the past 24 hours, four ships arrived. In the next 24 hours, four ships are expected to sail and two ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)