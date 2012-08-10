KARACHI, Aug 10 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace oil n/a Theresa Dumai unload Palm oil n/a Norgas Napa unload Chemicals n/a Coral unload Urea n/a Baltic unload Project Cargo n/a Keitum load/unload Containers n/a Puccini load/unload Containers n/a H.Pacifium load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 46,129 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday, compared to 95,756 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Friday Previous Export cargo 13,741 55,025 Import cargo 32,388 40,731 In the past 24 hours, four ships arrived two ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, four ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)