KARACHI, Aug 15 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Crude oil n/a Olympic Serenity unload Palm oil n/a Bunga Azalea unload Fertilizer n/a Coral unload Chemicals n/a Harsanadi unload Cement n/a Anoushka load Project Cargo n/a Ahmed Arab unload Wheat n/a BBC Emsland load Containers n/a Hanjin Venezia load/unload Containers n/a Maersk Kolkata load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 104,680 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday. Cargo handling in tonnes Wednesday Previous Export cargo 31,080 n/a Import cargo 73,600 n/a In the past 24 hours, three ships arrived and three sailed. In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to sail and seven ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)