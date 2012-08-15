KARACHI, Aug 15 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload
Crude oil n/a Olympic Serenity unload
Palm oil n/a Bunga Azalea unload
Fertilizer n/a Coral unload
Chemicals n/a Harsanadi unload
Cement n/a Anoushka load
Project Cargo n/a Ahmed Arab unload
Wheat n/a BBC Emsland load
Containers n/a Hanjin Venezia load/unload
Containers n/a Maersk Kolkata load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 104,680 tonnes of
cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on
Wednesday.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Wednesday Previous
Export cargo 31,080 n/a
Import cargo 73,600 n/a
In the past 24 hours, three ships arrived and three sailed. In
the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to sail and seven
ships are expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)