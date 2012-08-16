KARACHI, Aug 16 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace oil n/a Eurosea unload Urea n/a Coral unload Wheat n/a Anoushka load Project Cargo n/a Ahmed Arab load/unload Containers n/a BBC Emsland load/unload Containers n/a Belini load/unload Containers n/a Shirley load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 55,554 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday compared to 104,680 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Thursday Previous Export cargo 10,544 31,080 Import cargo 45,010 73,600 In the past 24 hours, three ships arrived three ships sailed In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)