KARACHI, Aug 17 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace oil n/a Eurosea unload Urea n/a Coral unload Project Cargo n/a Ahmed Arab load/unload Containers n/a Anoushka load/unload Containers n/a BBC Emsland load/unload Containers n/a Jemima load/unlaod Containers n/a Dubai Express load/unload Containers n/a Hansa Liberty load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 96,495 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday, compared to 55,554 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Friday Previous Export cargo 28,058 10,544 Import cargo 68,437 45,010 In the past 24 hours, three ships arrived And four ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, four ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)