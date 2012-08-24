KARACHI, Aug 24 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace oil n/a Lahore unload Palm oil n/a Bunga Alamanda unload Wheat n/a Genius Mariner load Cement n/a Libery Grace load Containers n/a Heckor load/unload Containers n/a APL Atanta load/unload Containers n/a City of Beijing load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 88,704 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday. Cargo handling in tonnes Friday Previous Export cargo 10,209 n/a Import cargo 78,495 n/a In the past 24 hours, two ships arrived six ships sailed In the next 24 hours, four ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)