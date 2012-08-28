KARACHI, Aug 28 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace oil n/a Karachi unload Palm oil n/a Fuij Galaxy unload Corn n/a SFL Kent unload Rice n/a Outrivaling-2 load Cement n/a Pegauses load Cement n/a Shipphire-II load Containers n/a Hockor load/unload Containers n/a S.Washington load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 121,975 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday compared to 80,523 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Tuesday Previous Export cargo 34,336 23,651 Import cargo 87,639 56,872 In the past 24 hours, three ships arrived two ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)