KARACHI, Aug 29 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace oil n/a Olympic Serenity unload Palm oil n/a Fuji Galaxy unload Rice n/a Outrivaling-2 unload Corn n/a SFL Kent load Cement n/a Sapphire-II load Cement n/a Pegasus-II load Containers n/a Nedllayd Mercator load/unlaod Containers n/a Najran load/unload Containers n/a Hector load/unload Containers n/a Sealand Washington load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 119,479 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday compared to 121,975 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Wednesday Previous Export cargo 56,811 34,336 Import cargo 62,668 87,639 In the past 24 hours, three ships arrived two ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to sail and four ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)