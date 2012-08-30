KARACHI, Aug 30 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload
Furnace oil n/a Olympic Serenity unload
Palm oil n/a Fuji Galaxy unload
LPG n/a Come Lot unload
Chemicals n/a Harsanadi unload
Corn n/a SFL Kent load
Cement n/a Shipphire-II load
Rice n/a Outrivaling load/unload
Containers n/a Verdi load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 53,155 tonnes of
cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday
compared to 119,479 tonnes in the previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Thursday Previous
Export cargo 17,877 56,811
Import cargo 35,278 62,668
In the past 24 hours, three ships arrived and five ships
sailed.
In the next 24 hours, four ships are expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)