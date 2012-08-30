KARACHI, Aug 30 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace oil n/a Olympic Serenity unload Palm oil n/a Fuji Galaxy unload LPG n/a Come Lot unload Chemicals n/a Harsanadi unload Corn n/a SFL Kent load Cement n/a Shipphire-II load Rice n/a Outrivaling load/unload Containers n/a Verdi load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 53,155 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday compared to 119,479 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Thursday Previous Export cargo 17,877 56,811 Import cargo 35,278 62,668 In the past 24 hours, three ships arrived and five ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, four ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)