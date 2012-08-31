KARACHI, Aug 31 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace oil n/a Baltic unload Chemicals n/a Harsanadi unload Corn n/a SFL Kent unload Wheat n/a Unicorn Emerald load Cement n/a Shipphire-II load Containers n/a Pegauses load/unload Containers n/a Lantau Arrow load/unload Containers n/a Belgica load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 42,189 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday compared to 53,155 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Friday Previous Export cargo 16,827 17,877 Import cargo 25,362 35,278 In the past 24 hours, four ships arrived three ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)