KARACHI, Sept 4 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace oil n/a Euro Sea unload Palm oil n/a Cape Banks unload Palm oil n/a Chemroad Vega unload Chemicals n/a Fair Chem Steed unload Live stock n/a Ocean Drover unload Corn n/a SFL Kent load Wheat n/a Unicorn Emerald load Cement n/a Shipphire-II load Containers n/a Pegasuses load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 92,629 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday compared to 77,351 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Tuesday Previous Export cargo 15,440 17,751 Import cargo 77,189 59,600 In the past 24 hours, three ships arrived three ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)