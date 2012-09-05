KARACHI, Sept 5 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Palm oil 5,100 Cape Banks unload Palm oil n/a Chemroad Vega unload Chemicals n/a Fair Chem Steed unload Live Stock 10,000 Ocean Drover unload Wheat n/a Unicron Emerald load Cement 5,945 Shipphire-II load Containers n/a Pegauses load/unload Containers n/a Ananya Naree load/unload Containers n/a Mozart load/unload Containers n/a N.Barentsz load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 87,732 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday compared to 92,629 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Wednesday Previous Export cargo 43,711 15,440 Import cargo 44,021 77,189 In the past 24 hours, three ships arrived six ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)