KARACHI, Sept 5 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload
Palm oil 5,100 Cape Banks unload
Palm oil n/a Chemroad Vega unload
Chemicals n/a Fair Chem Steed unload
Live Stock 10,000 Ocean Drover unload
Wheat n/a Unicron Emerald load
Cement 5,945 Shipphire-II load
Containers n/a Pegauses load/unload
Containers n/a Ananya Naree load/unload
Containers n/a Mozart load/unload
Containers n/a N.Barentsz load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 87,732 tonnes of
cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday
compared to 92,629 tonnes in the previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Wednesday Previous
Export cargo 43,711 15,440
Import cargo 44,021 77,189
In the past 24 hours, three ships arrived six ships sailed.
In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)