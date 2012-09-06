KARACHI, Sept 6 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload
Diesel oil n/a Ocean Mercury unload
Palm oil n/a Chemroad Vega unload
Live Stock n/a Ocean Drove unload
Cement n/a Shipphire-II load
Containers n/a Ananya Naree load/unload
Containers n/a Al-Sabahia load/unload
Containers n/a Rossini load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 65,450 tonnes of
cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday
compared to 87,732 tonnes in the previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Thursday Previous
Export cargo 13,163 43,711
Import cargo 52,287 44,021
In the past 24 hours, three ships arrived four ships sailed.
In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)