KARACHI, Sept 6 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Diesel oil n/a Ocean Mercury unload Palm oil n/a Chemroad Vega unload Live Stock n/a Ocean Drove unload Cement n/a Shipphire-II load Containers n/a Ananya Naree load/unload Containers n/a Al-Sabahia load/unload Containers n/a Rossini load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 65,450 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday compared to 87,732 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Thursday Previous Export cargo 13,163 43,711 Import cargo 52,287 44,021 In the past 24 hours, three ships arrived four ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)