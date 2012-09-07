KARACHI, Aug 7 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Diesel oil n/a Ocean Mercury unload Palm oil n/a Chemroad Vaga unload Cement n/a Shappnire-II load Containers n/a Ananya Naree load/unload Containers n/a Pegasus load/unload Containers n/a Amber load/unload Containers n/a H.Pacificum load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 61,662 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday compared to 110,714 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Friday Previous Export cargo 27,149 20,844 Import cargo 34,513 89,870 In the past 24 hours, two ships arrived two ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to sail and six ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)