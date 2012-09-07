KARACHI, Aug 7 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload
Diesel oil n/a Ocean Mercury unload
Palm oil n/a Chemroad Vaga unload
Cement n/a Shappnire-II load
Containers n/a Ananya Naree load/unload
Containers n/a Pegasus load/unload
Containers n/a Amber load/unload
Containers n/a H.Pacificum load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 61,662 tonnes of
cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday
compared to 110,714 tonnes in the previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Friday Previous
Export cargo 27,149 20,844
Import cargo 34,513 89,870
In the past 24 hours, two ships arrived two ships sailed.
In the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to sail and six ships
are expected to arrive.
