KARACHI, Sept 18 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Diesel oil n/a Al-Salam-II unload Palm oil n/a Bow Eagle unload Canola Seeds n/a Sonoma unload Containers n/a Marsk Montana load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 89,793 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday compared to 54,438 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Thursday Previous Export cargo 6,930 3,686 Import cargo 82,863 50,752 In the past 24 hours, three ships arrived and three ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, six ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)