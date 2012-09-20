KARACHI, Sept 20 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace oil n/a Karachi unload Palm oil n/a Bom Chin Genie unload Canola Seeds n/a Sonoma unload Cement n/a Pagona load Containers n/a Chopan load/unload Containers n/a Latour load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 120,336 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday. Cargo handling in tonnes Thursday Previous Export cargo 35,003 n/a Import cargo 85,333 n/a In the past 24 hours, two ships arrived and two ship sailed. In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to sail and seven ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)