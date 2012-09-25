KARACHI, Sept 25 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace oil n/a Lahore unload Fertilizer n/a Dong Hai Tong unload Steel Coil n/a Batross unload Cement n/a Fisher-D load Cement n/a Ismail Deeb load Containers n/a Namabia load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 64,731 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday compared to 104,549 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Tuesday Previous Export cargo 26,693 24,213 Import cargo 38,038 80,336 In the past 24 hours, two ships arrived two ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, four ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)