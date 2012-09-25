WRAPUP 1-Arab powers sever Qatar ties, widening rift among US allies
* Egypt accuses Qatar of plan to sow discord (Wraps various strands)
KARACHI, Sept 25 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace oil n/a Lahore unload Fertilizer n/a Dong Hai Tong unload Steel Coil n/a Batross unload Cement n/a Fisher-D load Cement n/a Ismail Deeb load Containers n/a Namabia load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 64,731 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday compared to 104,549 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Tuesday Previous Export cargo 26,693 24,213 Import cargo 38,038 80,336 In the past 24 hours, two ships arrived two ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, four ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)
* Egypt accuses Qatar of plan to sow discord (Wraps various strands)
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-June 05 1. Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to supply pressure. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,725-1,000 0,000-0,000 0,660-0,857 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0