KARACHI, Sept 26 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Chemicals n/a Bunga Lavender unload Fertilizer n/a Dong Hai Tong unload Cement n/a Ismail Deeb load Cement n/a Fisher-D load Containers n/a Hanjin Malta load/unload Containers n/a Ravel load/unload Containers n/a Nedlloyd Hudson load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 84,221 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday compared to 64,731 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Wednesday Previous Export cargo 40,179 26,693 Import cargo 44,042 38,038 In the past 24 hours, four ships arrived and two ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to sail and five ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)