KARACHI, Sept 26 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload
Chemicals n/a Bunga Lavender unload
Fertilizer n/a Dong Hai Tong unload
Cement n/a Ismail Deeb load
Cement n/a Fisher-D load
Containers n/a Hanjin Malta load/unload
Containers n/a Ravel load/unload
Containers n/a Nedlloyd Hudson load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 84,221 tonnes of
cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday
compared to 64,731 tonnes in the previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Wednesday Previous
Export cargo 40,179 26,693
Import cargo 44,042 38,038
In the past 24 hours, four ships arrived and two ships sailed.
In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to sail and five
ships are expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)