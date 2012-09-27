KARACHI, Sept 27 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Chemicals n/a Chem Pacific unload Fetrilizer n/a Dong Hai Tong unload Iron ore n/a Star Sea Cosmos unload Cement n/a Fisher-D load Cement n/a Ismail Deeb load Containers n/a Ravel load/unload Containers n/a Wanger load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 80,109 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday compared to 84,221 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Thursday Previous Export cargo 35,980 40,179 Import cargo 44,129 44,042 In the past 24 hours, three ships arrived one ship sailed. In the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to sail and four ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)