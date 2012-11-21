KARACHI, Nov 21 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace oil n/a Akaki unload Rice n/a Genius Star unload Cement n/a Thor Independence load Containers n/a N.Mercator load/unload Containers n/a A.Merchant load/unload Containers n/a Ravel load/unload Containers n/a AL-Noof load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 109,141 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday compared to 44,498 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Wednesday Previous Export cargo 31,362 3,559 Import cargo 77,779 40,939 In the past 24 hours, four ships arrived four ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)