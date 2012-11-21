KARACHI, Nov 21 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload
Furnace oil n/a Akaki unload
Rice n/a Genius Star unload
Cement n/a Thor Independence load
Containers n/a N.Mercator load/unload
Containers n/a A.Merchant load/unload
Containers n/a Ravel load/unload
Containers n/a AL-Noof load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 109,141 tonnes of
cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday
compared to 44,498 tonnes in the previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Wednesday Previous
Export cargo 31,362 3,559
Import cargo 77,779 40,939
In the past 24 hours, four ships arrived four ships sailed.
In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)